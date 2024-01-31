Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. To Close Application Period For 473 Apprentice Positions Tomorrow, Direct Link Inside

Representative image |

Tomorrow, February 1, is when Indian Oil Corporation Limited will end the application period for 473 apprentice positions. Candidates that meet the requirements may apply at iocl.com, the official website.

Applications for these positions will be accepted from candidates who, as of January 12, 2024, are at least 18 years old but not older than 24.

Exam Pattern

IOCL will administer a written exam with multiple-choice, objective-type questions (MCQs) in order to shortlist candidates. There will be one right answer for each of the four MCQ alternatives.

The examination will consist of 100 questions altogether, worth 100 marks. According to IOCL, each question will be worth one mark, and wrong responses will not result in a deduction of points.

Direct link to apply

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024?

Go to iocl.com to access the official IOCL website.

On the main page, select the Careers tab.

The page for recruiting apprentices will open in a new tab for candidates.

Visit the available positions.

To obtain your login credentials, register.

Log in now and fill out your application.

Complete the application and attach supporting documentation.

Pay the fee.

When finished, send it in and keep a copy of the confirmation page for later reference.