Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For 473 Apprentice Positions

Representative Image |

A recruitment drive has been announced by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to fill 473 Apprentice positions across several trades. Before the deadline on February 1, candidates who meet the eligibility requirements may submit their applications on the official website, iocl.com.

Mechanical, electrical, T&I (Instrumentation), Human Resources, accounts/finance, and data entry operator are just a few of the many crafts that are hiring.

The Apprentices Act of 1961/1973, the Apprentices Rules of 1992 (as amended), and the Corporation's instructions will all be followed by apprentices during their 12-month apprenticeship and training term, according to IOCL. They will also get a monthly stipend.

Eligibility Criteria

Read Also RSMSSB Reopens Animal Attendant Recruitment With 5934 Vacancies; Last Day To Apply Is February 17

In order to be eligible, candidates must be at least eighteen (18) years old and not older than twenty-four (24) as of January 12. Candidates from reserved groups, however, will be granted an age limit relaxation in accordance with the current policies.

Candidates applying for the Apprentice posts must have finished their 12th grade, diploma, degree, or graduation from any of the recognized boards or universities, per the official statement from IOCL.

Exam Pattern

A written exam with multiple-choice, objective-type questions will be used to select candidates for the Apprentice positions (MCQs). There will be one mark assigned to each of the test's 100 questions, and wrong responses will result in a deduction of points. Interested individuals are encouraged by IOCL to visit the official recruiting webpage for comprehensive details including trades, eligibility, and the application process.

IOCL 2024 Job Openings: How to Apply

Go to iocl.com, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's official website.

Select the careers link on the homepage.

On the screen, a new page where candidates must register themselves will appear.

After that, use your login information to complete the form with all required fields and submit it.

Print the page out and save it for your future reference.

It is recommended that candidates download their admit cards between February 9 and February 18 in preparation for the next written exam. The tentative date of the Written Test is February 18, 2024.