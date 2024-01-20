RSMSSB Reopens Animal Attendant Recruitment With 5934 Vacancies; Last Day To Apply Is February 17

Representative Image |

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has reopened the registration process for the Animal Attendant Recruitment, in a bid to to fill 5934 posts. In the latest drive, the application process started on January 19 and will be open until February 17.

Earlier, the application process started on October 13, 2023, and the last date for applying and fee deposition was November 11, 2023.

Vacancy Details:

Non-Scheduled Area: 5281 Posts

Scheduled Area: 653 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed the Secondary or equivalent examination from a recognized board in India.

Proficiency in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan are essential.

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 40 years

Additional age relaxation will be provided as per RSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment Exam 2023 rules.

How to Register for RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the login link available on the home page to register.

Complete the registration process and log in.

Fill out the application form and make the required payment.

Click on submit and download a copy of the completed application form.

Keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.