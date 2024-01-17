IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Enlist Now For Exciting Opportunities

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 |

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the application process for Agniveer Vayu recruitment, marking the launch of the much-anticipated Agnipath scheme. Here's a concise guide on how prospective candidates can apply for this exciting opportunity:

Key Dates:

Online registration commenced on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The application window is open until February 6, 2024.

The selection test is scheduled to begin from March 17, 2024.

Age Criteria:

Eligible candidates must be unmarried Indian males and females.

The age range for applicants is 17.5 to 23 years.

Successful candidates must ensure that their age does not exceed 21 years at the time of enrollment.

Phases of Selection:

Phase 1 involves a Computer-based test (CBT).

Subsequent phases include Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Tests 1 and 2.

The final stage comprises a thorough medical examination.

Application Fee:

As part of the application process, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 550. The payment can be made online.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Locate and click on the "Air Force Agniveer Application Form" on the homepage.

Log in using your username, email ID, and password.

Complete the application form with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents following the provided instructions.

Submit the filled application form online.

Download the application form for future reference or any additional requirements.

This recruitment drive offers a opportunity for young individuals aspiring to join the esteemed Indian Air Force.