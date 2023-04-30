Indian Navy recruitment 2023: apply for SSC officer post at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 | Indian Navy (Representative)

New Delhi: Applications for Short Service Commission officers posts have started for Indian Navy on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application process started on April 29 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 14, 2023.

Eligible candidates can apply online for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive Branch, Education Branch, and Technical Branch of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Read Also Indian Army Agniveer exam begins today; download admit card here

Indian Navy recruitment is open to fill 242 vacancies of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 80 vacancies are for the Technical Branch.

Eligibility criteria for Indian Navy 2023:

Candidates who have graduated/post-graduated or are in the final year with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

or Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution.

Selection process for Indian Navy 2023:

Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. For more details, candidates can check the notification given below.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy 2023:

Candidates are to register and fill out applications on the Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.