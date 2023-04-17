Indian Army Agniveer exam begins today; download admit card here

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination will end on April 26 |

The Indian Army will conduct the Agniveer computer-based written Exam (Online CEE) today, 17 April 2023. Candidates registered for the examinations can download their admit card by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination will end on April 26. candidates can check the detailed schedule of the examination here.

The selection process will comprise two phases. Phase I will consist of the Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India, and Phase II will consist of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.

Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of the Indian Army

Click on the login link for Agniveer available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.