Indian Navy Announces SSC Officer Recruitment With 250 Vacancies For June 2025 Intake, All Details Here

The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for the June 2025 batch, opening up for unmarried men and women to serve in various branches of the Navy.

Interested candidates can apply online starting September 14, 2024, with the application process closing on September 29, 2024. Applications are to be submitted through the official Indian Navy recruitment website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Vacancy Details:

The Indian Navy aims to fill 250 officer vacancies through this recruitment drive. Successful candidates will undergo rigorous training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, Kerala, before beginning their service in the Indian Navy.

Eligibility:

The recruitment process is divided into several branches and cadres, each with specific eligibility criteria:

- General Service (GS) and Hydro Cadre: Candidates born between July 2, 2000, and January 1, 2006, with a BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline and a minimum of 60% marks.

- Pilot and Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO): Candidates born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2006, with a BE/B.Tech degree and a minimum of 60% marks, along with at least 60% aggregate marks in Class X and XII, and 60% in English in one of these levels.

- Logistics: Candidates born between July 2, 2000, and January 1, 2006, with a BE/B.Tech degree (first class), or an MBA/B.Sc/M.Com with a PG Diploma in relevant fields such as Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or Finance.

-Engineering and Electrical Branches: BE/B.Tech in specific fields like Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or related disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks.

Selection Process

The selection process for the SSC Officer recruitment includes the following stages:

1. Shortlisting of Applications: Based on normalized marks obtained in the qualifying degree, with marks up to the 5th semester for BE/B.Tech candidates.

2. SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, assessing mental and physical fitness.

3. Medical Examination: Candidates who pass the SSB interview will undergo a thorough medical examination to ensure they meet the Navy’s physical standards.

4. Merit List: The final merit list will be prepared based on SSB performance and medical clearance, with induction based on the availability of vacancies.

Candiated can start applying from September 14, and the last date to apply is September 29.

How to Apply?

To apply for the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Indian Navy recruitment portal at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

2. Register by providing basic details such as name, email, and phone number.

3. Log in with your credentials and carefully fill out the application form, ensuring all personal and educational details are accurate.

4. Upload the required documents, including scanned copies of mark sheets, proof of date of birth, and a recent passport-sized photograph.

5. Submit the application form and print a copy for your records.

Official Notification: Read Here

Application Form: Apply Here