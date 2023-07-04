Indian Navy Agniveer Admin Card 2023 Released; Check At joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in this computer based test, can now got to the official website | Representative image

The Indian Navy have released the admin card for the post of Agniveer MR SSR 02/2023. This is with respect to the written examination and recruitment drive. Therefore, candidates who appeared in this computer based test, can now got to the official website - agniveernavy.cdac. to download their admin cards.

According to the schedule released previously, this examination will be taken place from July 8 to 11, 2023. This drive has a total number of 4165 vacancies including a maximum of 833 openings for female candidates only followed by 300 openings for MR recruitment.

Candidates must note that it is essential to carry their admin card to examination hall as it contains vital information. The exam centre address for INET CBT will be released 72 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to download Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

This exam will comprise of 4 sections, namely English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness, with a duration of 60 mins. Candidates must pass in all sections as well as achieve an aggregate score.