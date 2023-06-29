 Indian Navy Invites Applications To Fill 35 Posts Of Agniveer MR Musician
The online application process for Indian Navy MR Musician 2023 recruitment commenced on June 26.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Indian Navy Invites Applications To Fill 35 Posts Of Agniveer MR Musician | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR) Musician 02/2023 Batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till July 2.

The total vacancies are 35.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in

  2. Go to “Agniveer (MR) Musician– 02/2023 batch”

  3. Register at the portal

  4. Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit

  5. Download application and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Agniveer (MR) Musician.

article-image

