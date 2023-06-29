Indian Navy Invites Applications To Fill 35 Posts Of Agniveer MR Musician

The Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR) Musician 02/2023 Batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website till July 2.
The total vacancies are 35.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to apply:
Visit the official website
Go to “Agniveer (MR) Musician– 02/2023 batch”
Register at the portal
Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit
Download application and take a printout
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)