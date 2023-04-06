Indian Army Agniveer exam: Admit card out at joinindianarmy.nic.in; direct link here

Indian Army Agniveer exam | Facebook, ADGPI

Indian Army has released the admit card for Agniveer (General Duty) written examination on April 5.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Last date to download the admit card

The admit card will be available till April 8, 2023.

Exam Date

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) will be conducted from April 17 till April 26.

“Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”, reads the notice in official website.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The selection process will comprise of two phases.

Phase I will consist of the Online Common Entrance Examination at Computer Based Test Centers located throughout India,

Phase II will consist of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.