Indian Airforce Agniveervayu application window closing today; Apply now

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 will be closing the registration window today, April 4, 2023. | PTI

The registration process for Agniveer Vayu is scheduled to end today, 4th April 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the IAF recruitment 2023 can visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

For the Agniveevayu Recruitment, candidates must have been born between 26 June 2006, and 26 December 2002.

The Indian Air Force is inviting applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates. The application process began on 17 March 2023. The selection test will be conducted from 20 May onwards. Earlier the last date for the submission of the application form was 31 March.

The last date for submission of application form for Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch has been extended to 04 Apr 23 till 2300 Hrs”

IAF Agniveervayu 2023 - Direct Link to Apply

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 Application Form: Know how to apply

Log on to the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on Register and proceed with the application

Upload the necessary documentation

Pay the application fee.

Verify details and submit the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form.

Read Also BEL secures Rs 3,700 crore Defence Ministry order to supply radars for IAF