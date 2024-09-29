 Indian Air Force Declares AFCAT 2 2024 Results: Recruitment for 304 Posts Begins; Check Cut-off, Marking Scheme
Indian Air Force Declares AFCAT 2 2024 Results: Recruitment for 304 Posts Begins; Check Cut-off, Marking Scheme

The recruitment aims to fill 304 posts in ground duty and flying branches. Qualified candidates will proceed to the AFSB interview. The final selection includes multiple stages like interviews and medical exams.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 result for 2024, according to reports. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in, using their registration number and password.

The AFCAT 2 exam 2024 took place from August 9 to 11, with two shifts held each day—10 AM to 12 PM for the first shift, and 3 PM to 5 PM for the second shift. The result includes essential details like the candidate's registration number, name, exam name, cut-off marks, and scored marks. It also features a congratulatory message, information about the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) process, and instructions for booking the AFSB selection slot.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 304 posts for ground duty (both technical and non-technical) and gazetted officers in the flying branch. Candidates who pass the written exam will proceed to the AFSB interview, followed by medical examinations and final selection based on overall performance.

Under the AFCAT 2 marking scheme, candidates receive 3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for incorrect responses. No marks are awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

Previous Year AFCAT Cut-offs

The cut-off for AFCAT 2 2024 will be released soon. Previous years' cut-offs for AFCAT exams are as follows:

