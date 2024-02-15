Indian Air Force AFCAT 1 2024 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Admit Card Mandatory

AFCAT 1 Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to commence the AFCAT 1 exam 2024 starting from tomorrow, February 16, 2024. Scheduled to run from February 16 to February 18, 2024, the AFCAT 1 2024 exam will be conducted across various exam centers nationwide.

Aspiring candidates are reminded to download their AFCAT 1 2024 admit card from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates must possess their AFCAT 1 2024 admit card as it serves as the mandatory entry ticket to the exam hall. Those without the admit card will be barred from sitting for the exam.

Documents to Carry to the AFCAT 1 Exam 2024

In addition to the AFCAT 2024 admit card, candidates must bring any one of the following valid photo ID proofs in original for verification purposes:

Passport

Two passport size photographs

Driving license

Voter ID card

PAN card

Aadhar card

AFCAT 1 2024 Exam: General Guidelines to Follow

To ensure a smooth examination process, candidates must adhere to the following guidelines:

Mobile phones, electronic devices, gadgets, and accessories are strictly prohibited within the AFCAT exam center.

Candidates must carry a valid original photo ID proof along with the admit card on the AFCAT 2024 exam day.

It is advised to arrive at the AFCAT 1 2024 exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Prior to the examination, candidates are strongly advised to review their AFCAT admit card 2024 for accuracy. Should any discrepancies be identified, candidates are urged to promptly contact the conducting authority helpline number for rectification.