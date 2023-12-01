AFCAT Exam 2024 Applications Now Open at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2024, providing aspiring candidates with an opportunity to join the esteemed organization. Here are the key details you need to be aware of:

The application window for AFCAT 01/2024 opened on December 1 and will remain accessible until December 30. Interested individuals can submit their applications exclusively through the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Vacancy Details

The IAF aims to fill 317 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Successful candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for the NCC Special Entry Scheme for the Flying Branch.

Exam Dates

The AFCAT examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on February 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of ₹550. However, those applying for the NCC Special Entry are exempt from this fee.

Age Criteria:

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: Applicants should be aged between 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2025. Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: Candidates should fall within the age bracket of 20 to 26 years as of January 1, 2025.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, and complete the payment process

Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.