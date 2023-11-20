AFCAT 2024 Notification Released For 317 Posts, Application Process From December 1 | Representative image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification of the AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) 2024. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 317 vacant posts will be filled in the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force. Along with this, there will also be applications for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (Flying Branch).

The online registration process for AFCAT 1/2024 will conducted from 01st to 30th December 2023 at www.afcat.cdac.in. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test, AFSB Test, and Medical Examination.

How to apply:

Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, register yourself for the AFCAT 01/2024

Now, login using the same registration details and fill in your desired selection entry, personal, educational, and other required details

Upload the required documents, like photo, signature & thumb impression (size of each jpg/ jpeg file to be between 10 and 50 kb)

Select your exam city and proceed to fee payment.

