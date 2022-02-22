India-Ukraine flight fares skyrocket, as students struggle to come home

With tensions between Russia and Ukraine reaching a critical stage again as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk as independent entities, the situation has put the limelight back on thousands of Indian nationals, especially students, who are pursuing medical courses in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has decided to organise flights from Kyiv to Delhi, "in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine." The advisory further listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure.

Air India's official handle tweeted it would "operate three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22,24 and 26, 2022," while adding that the bookings are open through AI booking offices, websites, call centres, and authorised travel agents.

Free Press Journal talked to some of the students in Ukraine who are planning on leaving the country but are sceptical of travelling by flights arranged by some Indian carriers due to the prices set by them.

"I am planning to leave Ukraine on February 26 but on an alternate flight named Azur Air," said Vinay Lalwani, a student from Dnipro State Medical University who is paying around 50k to travel from Ukraine. Vinay added that since many Indians in the country panicked, the embassy flights are now in full capacity which makes it difficult for many like him to book a ticket.

Waseem Khan from Lviv National Medical University, who was unwilling to return at first as he believed the media is warmongering, is coming back to India as online classes have been announced by his university. "I won't be travelling in flights arranged by Indian carriers as they are expensive and I can't afford it. I am travelling on one of the other scheduled flights at a cost of Rs.25,000 which is less expensive. Many students have complained to the concerned carrier that the rates set up by them are unaffordable," claimed Waseem who is leaving Ukraine on a later date on March 9th as flights are not available for him until then. "Students are worried, they want to go back to their homes. Nobody wants to remain in Ukraine," added Waseem.

Keyur Karetiya, a student from Gujarat in Dnipro, plans to leave Ukraine tomorrow at 2 PM and will take the Air Arabia flight for which he booked a round trip ticket. "I am paying Rs.54,000 as my flight expenses which is much cheaper. I will have a layover in Sharjah and after that leave for Bombay," added Keyur who expressed surprise that a one-way flight ticket, which usually costs around 27-28k, is available at twice the amount.

Firoz Ahmed, another student at Odesa National Medical University, wishes to leave but finds himself among many others who are not willing to travel by flights as of yet citing costs. Firoz also added that they have been told to make the payment of tuition and hostel fees by March 1, 2022, and have been advised to follow group updates in case they leave Ukraine.

The students who have returned to their hometowns in India wish to see their peers back in the country. "Many of the students back in Ukraine are booking their flights and coming back due to fears of border escalations spilling over in-country," said Shreya Pal who came back to India on February 18th along with many other students in Dnipro. Her concerns were shared by Jaineel Jani who himself had booked a flight ticket that cost him around 60k, though it was round-trip when he returned to India.

"We have been told by the university that we have to be there to clear our semesters in June-July as the exams would be in-person but the travel back and forth is affecting us financially which is why the ones who have returned to India have decided to go back only in September," asserted Jaineel who is now attending online classes and awaits a final decision which takes into account online classes, exams and the return of Indian students in Ukraine which is mediated by the Indian authorities.

Some students like Sarthak Vashishth are willing to stay back. "My parents are worried about me and are asking me to come back but I haven't made my mind up about returning yet," said Sarthak who added that since the tensions are not affecting the city (Dnipro) he is residing in, there's no point in going back hurriedly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:34 PM IST