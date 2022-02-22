'Haan Doobey': Mumbai Police warns people of cyber fraud in 'Gehraiyaan' style

Mumbai Police’s penchant for using contemporary memes and and reference from popular culture to convey socially relevant messages is well known. The police department’s social media account has been actively sharing coronavirus-related posts, educating people to wear face masks and stay inside the home.

Like always, bringing their A-game forward, Mumbai Police cautioned the public of cyber fraud with a reference to the recently famous movie 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The tweet makes people aware to not share their OTP with anyone and to be cyber safe.

Using the title track from the movie Mumbai Police tweeted, "Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe #GeheriHainCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime".

Find the tweet below:

The creative tweet left many in splits on social media, and gathered many likes and comments. One twitter user commented in a very funny way, 'Aap log bhi gane ka promotion karte ho kya😂'.

Look at the reactions below:

For the unversed, 'Gehraiyaan' was released on February 11 and its title track was written by Ankur Tiwari and sung by Lothika Jha.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST