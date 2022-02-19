Mumbai: Three cops of Mumbadevi police station booked for extortion

The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case against three police officers for extorting money from an Angadia businessmen. The case has been registered at LT Marg police station and the police have arrested the assistant police inspector (API) and police sub-inspector (PSI) . While the search of the police inspector (PI) is going on.

The police said on the complaint of Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police, South region a case has been registered against police inspector Om Vangate, API Nitin Kadam and PSI, Sammadhan Jamdhade.

A case has been registered under section 392 (punishment for robbery) , 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

According to the sources the Angadia association members from Bhuleshwar gave a written complaint against this police officer to additional CP sawant.

Sawant initiated an inquiry and scrutinized the CCTV footage of various spots, where the extortion was demanded and taken. Accordingly, it was revealed that Angadia members who had cash in the bank account in Pofalewadi were brought to the police station. "They were being illegally detained and arrested, on the pretext of filing a case with the help of income tax department cash was extorted. The CCTV footage of Pofalewadi, Mumbadevi police chowky and police station were checked to find the evidence of the act. The act was committed on 2, 3, 4 and 6 December 2021. The Angadia members were brought to the police station and threaten of registering a case," said a police officer.

The police said during the inquiry it was also revealed that no written note of the detention was made in the police diary. However, the investigation revealed that the police officer committed the crime only to extort the money from the Angadia members. "Also, police inspector Om Vangate on all the four days carried out an illegal search of the cash full of bags of these Angadia members. No witness (Panch) were present during the process. Also, no diary entry of these detentions or search was made in the Mumbadevi chowky, which is mandatory," added a senior police officer from LT Marg police station.

The police said after the case was registered on Friday. It was handed over to the crime branch sleuths for further investigation. The crime slueths then arrested API Kadam and Jhamdhade. "The search of the third accused is going on. Both the arrested accused were produce in court and remanded in police custody till February 22," added the police officer.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:46 PM IST