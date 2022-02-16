Thane: Woman caretaker arrested for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs from house in Gowandi

A 45-year-old woman caretaker was arrested by the Govandi police for theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs. The police team traced the woman in Pune and arrested her with the help of local police.
The police said the complainant is identified as Sapna Surendra Shah 46, a resident of flat number 1701, Sabri Ashweel, near Shankar Mandir, Ghatla, Chembur. Shah had hired Vrushali Fulare 45, the accused, as a caretaker to take care of her 75-year-old mother. "On February 9, in-between 11 am to 3:15 pm the accused Fulare, taking a chance, robbed the gold ornaments she had identified earlier. She fled away and didn't come back afterwards," said a police officer.
After the Shah family found out about the theft they approached the Govandi police and registered a case under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian penal code.
The theft ornaments include 6 gold bangles of 3 tola worth 1.50 lakhs and 3 tola gold chain items worth Rs 1.50 lakhs total of 3 lakhs.
The police took the call data record (CDR) of the woman to trace her in Pune. By tracing a mobile number, which was in network. Accordingly a trap was laid by the Police and the woman was arrested from Pune. "Our team raided her residence when she was missing. Later to keep a track we arrested her with the help of local police. We recovered two bangles and a chain from her. She doesn't have any past criminal records. But claimed that as no one was in the house, she got a chance to commit the theft," said Sudarshan Honwadajkar, senior police inspector, Govandi police station.
The police said the woman was sent to jail custody.
