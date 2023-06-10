India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Deadline For Registration Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Details Inside

India Post, the government-owned postal system under the ministry of communications had started its recruitment on May 22, 2023. The post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) brings its last date to apply as tomorrow, i.e June 11, 2023. Candidates interested to apply for the same can visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Besides that, the correction window to modify application forms will be open from 12th - 14th June 2023.

Age Limit:

The age criteria falls between 18 as minimum and 40 as maximum. However, the upper age limit can come under leeway for the candidates of the reserved categories

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of grade 10th. This must be followed by having passed in Mathematics and English by any recognized Board of School Education. Only these are fit to apply for the recruitment drive. Moreover, a candidate should have studied a local language (up to secondary standard is preferred).

Application Fee:

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 100 as the application fee. SC/ST, PwD, female and transwomen applicants are exempted from the payment of fee.

Steps to Apply Online

1. Go to the official website of indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

2. Once you are at the homepage, click on the 'Registration' Tab

3. You can register yourself and generate login credentials

4. Log in and fill the form

5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

6. Next, you can download the form and take a printout for future reference

In addition, the applicants will be shortlisted on the system-generated merit based list. This list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of grades/points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing in all subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly, in respect of detailed instructions, eligibility criteria and many such guidelines beforehand.