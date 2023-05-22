India Post GDS recruitment 2023: apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 | India Post

New Delhi: India Post has opened applications for Gramik Dak Sevak posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post will fill up 12828 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

check detailed Notification Here

Registration process end date

The registration process begins on May 22 and will end on June 11, 2023.

The correction window will open on June 12 and will close on June 14, 2023.

Direct link to apply

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process: The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to mark in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Application Fee:

A fee of Rs.100/- is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, register yourself and generate the login details

Login using the same credentials and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application form

Download and take a printout of the same for future uses.