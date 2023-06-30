 India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Applications Extended Till July 8 For Manipur
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Applications Extended Till July 8 For Manipur

The vacancies available for this posts are 263 in the North East Circle of Manipur.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | India Post

One of the most renowned job position - India Post, has recently reopened the online applications. This is with respect to Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), followed by the Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts for 2023. Candidates who are still interested have a chance. They will need to submit the application online at - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ until 8th of July, 2023.

The vacancies available for this posts are 263 in the North East Circle of Manipur. This drive targets nationwide recruitment to fill 12,828 Branch Postmasters and Assistant Bank Postmasters in post offices in various circles.

Following are the important pre-requisite for candidates:

- Registration and submission of online application: May 22 to July 8, 2023

- Min age 18 years, Max age 40 years

- Age is as of July 11, 2023

- Relaxions for the upper age limit: SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwD:10 years

PwD+OBC: 13 years

PwD+SC/ST: 15 years

Education Qualification: Passing certificate of 10th standard by any recognized board of school . Candidate must have studied the local language at least up to secondary standard.

Other Qualifications: Knowledge of computers, knowledge of cycling, adequate means of livelihood.

Application Fee: A total amount of Rs. 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts. ( no fee criteria for female applicants, SC, ST, PwD, or Transwomen applicants. )

Steps to apply for India post:

1. Visit the official website - https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

2. Register yourself on the site

3. Fill the firm by uploading the necessary documents

4. Make the online payment

Applicants who wish to be considered for reserved vacancies or age relaxations are required to submit the requisite certificate from the authority in the prescribed format.

article-image

