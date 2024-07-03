India In New York Launches Internship Platform For Indian Students

X/IndiaInNewYork

To boost career opportunities for Indian students in the United States, the Consulate General of India in New York unveiled a new platform dedicated to finding internship opportunities. Announced on Wednesday, this initiative aims to connect Indian students with various companies.

The consulate shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, India in New York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA."

This new platform has garnered support from several companies and organisations. Further it states, “Several Indian and American companies and organisations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities.”

Interested students can explore and apply for these opportunities through a website, indiainnewyork.gov.in/job/index.

The consulate emphasised the importance of students applying directly to the companies listed on the portal, clarifying that the consulate itself does not play a role in the selection process. "Students are advised to apply directly to the companies as per the details provided in the portal. It may please be noted that the Consulate has no role in selection for internships, nor is it responsible for the same," the Consulate noted.

How to apply for the internship:

Click on students internship

Choose a field you want to apply for.

Choose any company you want to work for.

Fill out the application form and submit.

Students are advised to browse the website for more information.