Melbourne-Based Indian Student Tragically Dies On Qantas Flight To New Delhi | GoFundMe page

24-year-old Indian student Manpreet Kaur tragically died on an international Qantas flight from Melbourne to New Delhi on June 20. The Indian student, who had dreams of becoming a chef, was on her way to meet with her family in India for the first time in four years.

According to the local media, Kaur felt sick a few hours before she arrived at the airport, but she boarded the aircraft without any problems. But according to her friend Gurdip Grewal, she "died on the spot" while she struggled to put on her seatbelt.

Cabin crew and emergency personnel came to her aid while the aircraft remained attached to the Melbourne gate. They attempted to revive Kaur, but it was unsuccessful. According to reports, it is believed that she most likely passed away from tuberculosis (TB), an infectious condition that affects the lungs, reported news.com.au.

Manpreet wanted to become a chef and worked at Australia Post while she was studying cooking. According to her flatmate, Kuldeep, she was "kind and honest" and "loved to travel with her friends around Victoria."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Kaur's family during this challenging period. Qantas spokespersons expressed their condolences and said to news.com.au, "Thoughts are with her family and loved ones."