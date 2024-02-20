 Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationInauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Narendra Modi in Chhattisgarh. IIT Bhilai to double student capacity in next 3-4 years.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai and two newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) buildings in Chhattisgarh. At present, the IIT Bhilai has a strength of 1,250 students and in next three-four years its capacity will be increased to accommodate nearly 2,500 students, an official said after the PM dedicated the institute and the two KVs to the nation via video conference from Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Durg MP Vijay Baghel, IIT Bhilai Chairman of Board of Governors K Venkatraman and the institute's director Prof Rajiv Prakash were present in the inaugural ceremony on the IIT campus in Bhilai. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the IIT Bhilai campus on June 14, 2018. Its construction started in July 2020, a public relations department official here said. The IIT Bhilai campus is spread over 400 acres and initially, more than Rs 1,090 crore were sanctioned by the Union Education Ministry for its construction, he said.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 250-Bed IPD Services At Rajkot AIIMS On February 25
article-image

Lecture halls, seminar rooms, class rooms, etc, have been built so far on the campus and the buildings constructed there have been named after the major rivers and mountains of Chhattisgarh, the official said. The institute has 75 teaching faculty members and 110 other staffers, he said. The prime minister also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kawardha (Kabirdham district) and Kurud (Dhamtari district).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Buildings of IIT Patna and IIM Bodh Gaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Buildings of IIT Patna and IIM Bodh Gaya

Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

ICSE Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow: Guidelines, Date sheet Inside

ICSE Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow: Guidelines, Date sheet Inside

Suicide Leads IIT Delhi to Postpone Mid-Semester Exams

Suicide Leads IIT Delhi to Postpone Mid-Semester Exams

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Missing From Bhopal Found In Mumbai

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Missing From Bhopal Found In Mumbai