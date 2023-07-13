'In Democracy Getting Govt Jobs Should Not Be a Matter Of Pride': DU Professor Vijender Chauhan (WATCH)

DU Professor Vijender Chauhan | youtube

Cracking UPSC civil services exam is a matter of pride in India, First covering the vast amount of syllabus and then appearing for Prelims, Mains and at the end Interview round. It's not everyone's cup of tea to appear for IAS/IPS exams. However quite a large portion of India's youth prepare for UPSC CSE for many years and aspires to become civil servants and work under government. Not just UPSC there are state services like MPSC, MPPSC, UPPSC, HPSC, BPSC for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar respectively.

In India cracking government job exams is considered as one of the toughest competition. Say it a peer pressure or social trend but currently many youths in their teens and twenties aspire to join government as their career.

Recently a viral video of Vijender Chauhan, a Delhi University based professor is going viral on social media platforms. The teacher cum motivational speaker guides civil services aspirants for UPSC examination at Dristhi Academy based in New Delhi.

He is quite popular amongst youth due to his motivational speeches and interesting ways of conducting mock interviews. He has a huge fan base in social media platforms.

During a speech recently he said, "Don't be under any impression that you should die for (UPSC exams), it's not that worth."

He further says, "In any democracy getting a government job should not be a matter of that much pride as it is in our country." "Go and see other nations (Like US or European countries), there citizens join civil services and quit after few years."

"As a teacher I am passing this important message, I am not saying that it (UPSC Civil services) is not a good job, it is a wonderful job, it gives you opportunity to change lives", added Chauhan.

He further says, "One of the major culprits responsible for pushing students into civil services are persons like me, who claims to be motivational speaker, they go on and say, you can do it, follow your passion, don't fall into that trap. The main thing required for cracking civil services is planning and clear vision."