UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a job advertisement for 71 different positions. Interested candidates should apply online at upsc.gov.in. The application deadline is July 27. Check out the available positions here.
Vacancy details:
Legal Officer: 2 posts
Scientific Officer: 1 post
Deputy Architect: 53 posts
Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts
Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts
Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts
Director General: 1 post
Administrative Officer: 3 posts
Total - 71 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Legal Officer: Degree in law from a recognized university and three years experience in the field of Legal Practice.
Deputy Architect: Candidate should have a degree in Architecture of recognized University or Institution. (ii) Be registered as Architect with the Council of Architecture under Architect Act 1972(20 of 1972).
For eligibility criteria for other posts, click here
Application fees
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.