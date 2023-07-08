 UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, Details Here
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, Details Here

UPSC will recruit candidates for Deputy Architect and other posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a job advertisement for 71 different positions. Interested candidates should apply online at upsc.gov.in. The application deadline is July 27. Check out the available positions here.

Vacancy details:

  • Legal Officer: 2 posts

  • Scientific Officer: 1 post

  • Deputy Architect: 53 posts

  • Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

  • Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts

  • Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

  • Director General: 1 post

  • Administrative Officer: 3 posts

  • Total - 71 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Legal Officer: Degree in law from a recognized university and three years experience in the field of Legal Practice.

Deputy Architect: Candidate should have a degree in Architecture of recognized University or Institution. (ii) Be registered as Architect with the Council of Architecture under Architect Act 1972(20 of 1972).

For eligibility criteria for other posts, click here 

Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

article-image
