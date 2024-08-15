IIT Roorkee Releases Information Bulletin For GATE 2025; Check Key Exam Details Inside

GATE 2025 |

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) has released the information bulletin for the GATE 2025 examination. Subsequently, the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will commence on August 24, 2024, and will remain open until September 26. Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to access the application form on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

In order to get detailed information about the aforementioned exam, candidates can access the exam bulletin here.

Important Dates | GATE 2025

Organising Institute: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Examination dates: February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025

- Two sessions (morning and afternoon)

Exam type: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Number of subjects (papers): 30 test papers

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

Types of questions

(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Test of abilities

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis and Synthesis

Number of questions: 10 (General Aptitude) + 55 (Subject) = 65 Questions

Question format

- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

- Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

- Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

- MCQs: Only one correct option

- MSQs: One or more correct options

- NAT: Answer input via virtual keypad

- Use of on-screen virtual calculator only

Test papers

- 30 test papers in English

- Objective type questions

Allowed test papers

- Candidates can appear for ONE or TWO test papers

- Selection must be from provided combinations of test papers

Application submission

- Online only via GATE 2025 website

- Single application for one or two test papers

Eligibility

- Students in 2nd year or higher of any undergraduate degree program

- Completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities

- No age limit

- MBBS, BDS, BVSc, BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) students eligible

GATE 2025 score validity: 3 years from results date

Examination centers: More than 200 cities/towns in India

Marking scheme

- Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks

- Negative marking for MCQs:

- 1-mark MCQ: 1/3 mark deducted for wrong answer

- 2-mark MCQ: 2/3 mark deducted for wrong answer

- No negative marking for MSQ and NAT

- No partial marking for any question

GATE 2025

About GATE 2025

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam that assesses a candidate's thorough comprehension of a range of undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities courses. The computer-based test (CBT) known as GATE 2025 is being conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology Roorkee. On behalf of the National Coordination Board - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI), the examination will be administered by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee).