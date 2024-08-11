GATE 2025 Application Process Begins August 24; List Of Required Documents Inside!

GATE 2025 |

GATE 2025 Registrations: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will open for registration on August 24 and remain open until September 26. Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to access the application form on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 Exam Details

The GATE 2025 exam is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. There will be exams in the afternoon and morning sessions on all of these days. There will be computer-based testing (CBT) used to administer the GATE 2025 exam. GATE 2025 will have a total of thirty exam papers. The test papers will be in English only. Applicants may select to take any one of the two test combinations with two allowed papers.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Important Documents Required for Application

A high-quality photograph of the candidate

A high-resolution photo of the applicant's signature

Scanned copies of the following documents (if applicable):

Category (SC, ST) certificate (in PDF format)

PwD Certificate (in PDF format)

Certificate of Dyslexia (in PDF format)

A scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (preferably Aadhar-UID, or alternatively Passport, PAN Card, or Voter ID)

The photo ID must contain

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Unique photo ID number

About GATE 2025

The GATE examination will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in 2025. IISc and seven IITs—IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee—conduct this exam in tandem on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.