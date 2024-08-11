DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Exam Begins TOMORROW; Don't Carry These Things!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024: The recruitment exam for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for various posts is set to be conducted from August 12, 2024, until September 26, 2024, as mentioned in the exam timetable. It is important for the candidates to be aware of the things to avoid carrying with them to the examination hall. Below is a list for reference.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall

Phone, Memory Stick/Card, Pager, PDA, Organizer, Radio, Headset, Walkman, Recorder, Translator, and so forth.

Eating items (food, drinks, chocolates, chips, and so on) and personal items (bracelets, handbags, ornaments, wallets, purses, headgear, scarves, goggles, jackets, and so on).

Electronic devices with Bluetooth, digital, wireless, electrical, and communication gadgets; textual or stationary items like books, log tables, pencil boxes, or geometry boxes; and clear ballpoint pens in blue or black.

Digital watches with built-in calculators, Docupen.

The purpose of this recruitment exam is to fill a number of positions, such as senior laboratory assistant, assistant electric fitter, homeopathic pharmacist, nursing officer, and more. The candidates who are to appear for the exam, can now check and download the exam schedule from the board's official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How To View Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Click to open the timetable file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the dates, subjects, and timings carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The exam timetable has also been provided below for reference.

Exam Day Guidelines

It is necessary for candidates to arrive at the centre an hour before the exam starts. No candidate will be allowed to enter the testing site after the entry period ends. In addition to a valid identity card, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's license, or voter ID, candidates must bring their admit card. Pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, and a scale (up to 15 cm) are among the stationary items they can carry. It is recommended that candidates behave appropriately in the testing environment.

As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.