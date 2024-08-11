 UGC NET 2024 Exam City Intimation Slips To Be OUT Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency will soon release the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 exam, scheduled between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Updated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 | NTA

UGC NET 2024: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024. The candidates are eagerly awaiting the city intimation slips.

The NTA will likely release the UG NET 2024 city intimation slip today, i.e., August 11. In an official notice, the agency mentions that the city slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam.

This year, computer-based testing (CBT) format will be used to administer the UGC NET 2024 in 83 subject areas. There will be two shifts available for the UGC NET exam: the first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As soon as the NTA makes the city slips available, examinees can access them on the official exam website. As a reference, candidates may go over the actions listed below.

How do I get my notification slip from the city?

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your login details.

Step 3: Find the link to the notification slip from the city.

Step 4: Look over the details

Step 5: Save an extra copy for a future use.

There are three reasons why this exam is being held:

(i) A Junior Research Fellowship and an Assistant Professorship are awarded

(ii) Obtaining a Ph.D. admission and an assistant professorship.

(iii) Only PhD admission

UGC NET Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) administers the National Eligibility Test, or NET, twice a year.

The purpose of UGC-NET is to assess Indian nationals' eligibility for three types of admission to Indian universities and colleges: "admission to Ph.D. only," "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor," and "appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD." The candidates who meet the requirements for the "appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D." category will be granted these opportunities, but they will not be eligible to receive a JRF. The candidates who meet the requirements for the "admission to Ph.D. only" category will only be able to be admitted to graduate school; they will not be eligible to be appointed assistant professors or receive a JRF.

