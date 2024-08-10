UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule Out; Registration Begins From August 20 | Representational Pic

The schedule for the UP NEET UG counselling in 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in Uttar Pradesh. Students who have passed NEET UG can apply for counselling to medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh starting on August 20, 2024, based on the dates given. August 24, 2024, is when applications must be submitted.



The registration link for the 2024 UP NEET UG counselling will be accessible on the official website, upneet.gov.in. When registering, candidates need to bring copies of their scanned documents to put into their applications, as well as a working mobile number and email address.

Application Fees

Students who wish to take part in the UP NEET UG counselling must register online and pay a fee of R. 2000. The registration fee can be paid with UPI services, credit, debit, or online banking.

In addition, students must pay a security deposit of Rs. 30,000 for government seats, Rs. 2,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs. 1,00,000 for private dentistry college seats.

Full Schedule:

Online registration & upload of documents - August 20 to August 24, 2024

Payment of registration & security money - August 20 to August 24, 2024

Date of merit list declaration - August 24, 24, 2024

Online choice filling - August 24 to August 29, 24, 2024

Seat allotment result declaration - August 30, 24, 2024

Date for downloading the allotment letters & admission - August 31 to September 5, 24, 2024

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024

For admission to 85% of the state quota seats available in government medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh for MBBS and BDS seats, UP NEET UG counselling 2024 is being held. The NEET UG merit list will serve as the basis for allocation.