SC Refuses To Postpone NEET PG 2024 Exam, Dismisses Petition

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on August 9 refused to postpone the NEET PG 2024 exam. The NEET Postgraduate (PG) is planned for August 11, 2024. On August 8, the NBEMS distributed the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 examination.

A bench of judges, led by Chief Justice of India, CJI DY Chandrachud dismissed the petition and said that exam postponement will adversely affect more than 2 lakh candidates and their parents. CJI said, as reported by LiveLaw, "as matter of principle we will not reschedule. 2 lac students and 4 lac parents will suffer. At behest of 5 petitioner will keep careers of 2 lacs students in jeopardy."

Petitioner's cause



The petitioner expressed concern about the problems that applicants suffer as a result of exam cities being assigned so close to the exam date. The petitioner claimed that due to the short notice period and the rising cost of flight, it has become extremely difficult for students to plan their trips to the cities to which they have been assigned.

On July 31, candidates were allotted to NEET PG 2024 test locations. Nonetheless, the petitioner claims that students are finding it extremely difficult to make travel arrangements to their preferred destinations due to the short notice.



To prevent exam fraud and ensure a faultless examination, the exam towns and centres were selected only a few days before the exam's scheduled date.

NEET PG 2024: Admit card out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) published the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 test on August 8, 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in, by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other essential information.

The NEET PG 2024 test was originally scheduled for March 3, 2024, but has been rescheduled many times. It was postponed from March to July 7, then to June 23 owing to the general elections, and then again a few hours before the original date as a preventative measure due to complications with other competitive tests.