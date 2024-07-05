IIT Mandi Introduces M.S. & PhD Programs In Music And Musopathy; Applications Open!

IIT Mandi | File

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi’s Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Application (IKSHMA) is launching a M.S. (by research) and PhD programs in Music and Musopathy.

Online applications are open until July 15, 2024. The program is open to both full-time and part-time candidates and can be pursued live, online, or in a hybrid format by all qualifying candidates, regardless of geographical location.

Graduates of this program will find substantial opportunities not only in the classical, popular, and film music industries, including as specialists in music recording and production, but also in research institutions, academia, and the healthcare and wellness sectors. These programs offer a comprehensive education in Music and Musopathy, covering foundational, intermediate, and advanced aspects.

Speaking about the new program, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, "The M.S. and PhD programs in Music and Musopathy will not only explore the science of Indian music, but also its therapeutic value for the holistic well-being of mind, body, and consciousness.”

The M.S. and PhD programs in Music and Musopathy are research-based, aimed at producing highly skilled professionals and researchers who can contribute meaningfully to the development and understanding of music and its beneficial impacts on individuals and society, including the wellness-centric field of Musopathy, as stated by the institute.