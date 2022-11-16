IIT Madras to launch course on advanced quantum computing

e-Paper Get App
The Advanced Quantum Computing course will introduce participants who are already familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing to specialised topics

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
IIT Madras | File Photo
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation is hosting a two-week course on 'Advanced Quantum Computing,' complete with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT. The foundation is a section 8 company that hosts a Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems.

The Advanced Quantum Computing course will introduce participants who are already familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing to specialised topics. It will also include the QISKIT runtime, which will soon become the default programming method in IBM QISKIT.

