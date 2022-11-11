IIT Guwahati hosts tribal communities, science & technology conclave

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati |

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (National Tribal Day), the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will host a two-day National Conclave on "Science and Technology Empowerment of Tribal Community" on November 11th and 12th, 2022.

The conclave was attended by various stakeholders from Knowledge Organizations, R&D Labs, Civil Society, and Tribal Community Social Entrepreneurs, Grassroots Innovators, Beneficiaries, and Change Makers. The conclave will consist of a roundtable discussion by Vice Chancellors of Tribal Universities, technical sessions, and change makers conclave and exhibitions.