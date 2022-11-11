e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati hosts tribal communities, science & technology conclave

IIT Guwahati hosts tribal communities, science & technology conclave

The conclave will consist of a roundtable discussion by Vice Chancellors of Tribal Universities, technical sessions, and change makers conclave and exhibitions

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati |
Follow us on

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (National Tribal Day), the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will host a two-day National Conclave on "Science and Technology Empowerment of Tribal Community" on November 11th and 12th, 2022.

The conclave was attended by various stakeholders from Knowledge Organizations, R&D Labs, Civil Society, and Tribal Community Social Entrepreneurs, Grassroots Innovators, Beneficiaries, and Change Makers. The conclave will consist of a roundtable discussion by Vice Chancellors of Tribal Universities, technical sessions, and change makers conclave and exhibitions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK calls out DMK for "double standard" on 10% EWS reservation

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK calls out DMK for

Watch: Viral video of little girl dancing for school function wins hearts on social media

Watch: Viral video of little girl dancing for school function wins hearts on social media

IIT Guwahati hosts tribal communities, science & technology conclave

IIT Guwahati hosts tribal communities, science & technology conclave

NEET PG 2022: SC directs all states, UTs to finish round 2 counselling by Nov 16

NEET PG 2022: SC directs all states, UTs to finish round 2 counselling by Nov 16

National Education Day 2022: Understand its history, significance, and more

National Education Day 2022: Understand its history, significance, and more