IIT Madras To Close JAM 2024 Registration Process Today at jam.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras will close the application correction facility for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) today, November 30. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the exam and want to make changes in their IIT JAM 2024 application form can do so through the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

According to the schedule, IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held by the Institute on February 11, 2024.

The fees for changing exam cities, test papers, category, gender is Rs 300.

The institute in a statement said, "Applicants belonging to EWS/OBC-NCL category should submit a valid category certificate on or before December 20, 2023. If you are not able to upload a valid EWS / OBC-NCL Category Certificate in the portal within the given deadline, your category will be automatically changed to general category and will not be rejected."

Eligible candidates who have completed the registration and application and wish to make changes can follow the steps provided below and make the necessary changes

The JAM 2024 admit card will be issued on January 8, 2024.

What changes can be made?

Students can make changes in the fields of Choice of exam centers and exam cities, Exam Paper, Gender, Category, PwD, Name, DoB, Parent/Guardian Name, College Name, Year of Passing, and Communication Address.

However details like Application number, Date of application submission, Status of application (submitted, incomplete, pending, etc.), Application fee payment status, Candidate's photograph and Candidate's Signature cannot be corrected.

Steps to Make Changes in JAM 2024 Applications:

Visit the official website of JAM 2024

Then Click on the JAM 2024 application modification login link

Login using the e-mail ID / Enrolment ID / Mobile No / Registration No. and password

Click on the correction link

Make the changes in the fields open for correction

Save the changes made and click on submit.