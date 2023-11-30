JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Window Extended

JEE Mains Exam | Representative Image

The registration period for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 will now remain open till December 4 at the National Testing Agency. The registration process was earlier going to end today, November 30. Prospective candidates may submit their applications by going to the agency's official website.

The first session of the exam is slated to take place in 2024 between January 24 and February 1. Three days prior to the exam, the admit cards are available for download. On February 12, the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results will be revealed.

Session 2 JEE Main 2024 online registration will be open from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The exam is slated to take place between April 1 and April 15, 2024, with an announcement of the results on April 25.

Three exams will be administered by the NTA: Paper 1 for BTech programs, Paper 2A for architecture degrees, and Paper 2B for planning degrees. With the exception of candidates taking the joint BArch and BPlanning exam, which lasts three hours and thirty minutes, the exam lasts three hours.

JEE Mains 2024 Syllabus

There are fewer topics covered in the chemistry, physics, and mathematics sections of the JEE Main 2024 syllabus. Many topics related to chemistry have been left out, including states of matter, atomic models, surface chemistry, physical quantities and their measurements, precision and accuracy, and more. In the same way, the Mathematics section has been stripped of topics like mathematical inductions, mathematical reasoning, and some aspects of three-dimensional geometry, while the Physics section has been stripped of communication systems and specific experimental skills.

Application Fees

When registering for the exam, candidates must also pay the application fees. For BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning, the application fees are ₹ 1,000 for boys, ₹ 800 for girls, and ₹ 500 for all applicants (General, OBC, and EWS). The cost to register for particular course combinations is ₹ 1,000 for all students, ₹ 1600 for girls, and ₹ 2,000 for boys.

Documents Needed to Submit a JEE Main 2024 Application

Scanned copy of the signature and photo

To pay the application fee, use your credit/debit card or Internet banking information.

Mark sheets for classes 10 and 12 (as well as the class 12 admit card if you're taking the exam)

Certificate of category (for candidates who are EWS, SC/ST/PWD)