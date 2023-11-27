IIT Madras: Launch Of Center Equipping Students For Changing Professional Landscape

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

In a significant move towards bolstering student career development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has inaugurated the Career Pathway Centre, a dedicated facility integrating placement, internship, and student career development activities. The initiative also includes the integration of the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) into this comprehensive framework.

IIT Madras' Vision for the Career Pathway Centre

According to a statement by IIT Madras, the establishment of the Career Pathway Centre is aimed at providing students with a unified platform for diverse career trajectories. This pioneering step underscores the institute's commitment to equipping students with the necessary tools, skills, and opportunities to thrive in an ever-evolving professional landscape.

The Career Pathway Centre is designed to empower students to independently navigate and make informed decisions about their career paths. Housed under one roof, the centre amalgamates the Placement and Internship office, offering students opportunities to connect with companies and explore potential career prospects. The Career Development Cell within the centre focuses on providing soft skills training to complement academic readiness, while the Entrepreneurship Cell serves as a testing ground for students to explore self-employment opportunities.

Key Functions of the centre

The key functions of the newly-established centre include professionally equipping students with skill development, honing entrepreneurship efforts, and facilitating student recruitment by external companies for both placement and internships. By centralizing these services, the Career Pathway Centre aims to streamline the process, providing students with comprehensive training, networking opportunities, exposure to entrepreneurial ventures, and an overall enhancement of employability.