IIT Madras Secures 19% Increase In Internship Offers

During the first campus internship drive for students of the 2023–24 batch, which took place on August 5 and 12, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras saw a 19% increase in internship offers. Seven companies extended 19 offers of international internships to students.

The number of students obtaining internships at the institute increased by 17%, and the number of companies visiting the campus increased by 51%.

The top employers that took part in the internship drive were Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Adobe, Texas Instruments, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Procter & Gamble.

Statements from the institute

Prof Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement & Internship), IIT Madras said , “an internship is now an essential component for the launching of a successful and fulfilling career for students. It enables them to imply their skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment. I’m happy with the efforts made by our team to enable students to get internships despite turbulent conditions.”

Through internships, students can gain practical experience in the corporate world and apply their classroom knowledge to real-world problems. Prof. P. Murugavel, Co-Advisor (Placement & Internship), IIT Madras, said, "It is wonderful to see a record-breaking number of companies offering a high number of offers to our students which also shows the trust the industry shows in our students."

"The Internship Team has proactively worked harder to ensure that our students are able to pursue their dream roles despite the adverse global factors," stated Siddhesh Gatkal, head of the student internship program at IIT Madras. The unheard-of increase in recruiters demonstrates the team's efforts as well as the confidence recruiters have in IIT Madras students.