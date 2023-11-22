SATHEE: Ministry of Education, IIT Kanpur Launches Online Learning Platform For Competitive Exams

Pixabay

On November 21, the Ministry of Education and IIT Kanpur declared the triumphant launch of SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), an online learning platform designed to empower the millions of students nationwide who are gearing up for competitive examinations.

This platform was unveiled by K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, in an event at Shastri Bhawan in presence of other invited dignitaries.

Specially designed for competitive exams

For those preparing for the NEET and JEE, SATHEE provides a full range of materials, including video lectures from IIT and IISc faculty members. The platform has launched its first 45-day JEE crash course, which is intended to give students who want to solidify their knowledge before exams a concentrated period of preparation and revision in a short amount of time.

Simplified education

Shri. K Sanjay Murthy Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education said, “We have created a platform that simplifies and enhances the learning process for competitive exams. We believe SATHEE will be instrumental in helping students across the country to better prepare for their future, aligning with our mission of educational inclusivity and excellence.”

Along with innovative features like an interactive chatbot, it will also house a number of comprehensive, expertly designed learning modules. There will also be frequent sessions for clearing up doubts facilitated by students from AIIMS and IITs. Additionally, the platform supports multiple languages and provides content in Hindi, English, and a number of regional Indian languages.