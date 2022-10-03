e-Paper Get App
IIT Madras starts Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series, to be lectured by Nobel Prize awardees



The Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture series is being launched to honour one of the most illustrious alumni, Professor Subra Suresh.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 08:45 PM IST
IIT Madras starts Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series, to be lectured by Nobel Prize awardees
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture series from October 20. It will include addresses by Nobel Prize awardees and other renowned speakers from all over the world.



Stating the importance of the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture series, the dean of IIT Madras, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, said, "We are delighted to launch the Subra Suresh lecture series supported by the generosity of Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan. This series will bring the best speakers from all over the world to India, with the motivation to bring a broad perspective of science to researchers and laypeople.” 

