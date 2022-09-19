Chennai: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches IIT Madras strategic plan 2022-27

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti |

Chennai: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of India, visited the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today (19th September 2022) during which he interacted with faculty, researchers, and students and also visited various research facilities on camps.

Dharmendra Pradhan also released the IIT Madras Strategic Plan 2022-27, with the aim of an ambitious growth phase for the Institute, in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Deans, and other stakeholders.

Pradhan also visited the 5G Test Bed, the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Development Centre, the Rocket Factory of IIT Madras-based Start-up Agnikul Cosmos, the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell at the IIT Madras Research Park apart from other research facilities such as Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre and the 3D-printed house in the campus.

He also launched the ‘Kotak IITM Save Energy’ Mission, being set up with CSR funding support from Kotak to help MSMEs reduce energy consumption, and felicitated the Mphasis team for supporting the growth of the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC) besides flagging off other projects and initiatives of IIT Madras. Pradhan also awarded the diploma certificates to select students of the BSc program in Data Science.

Read Also IIT Madras starts a 4 year BS degree