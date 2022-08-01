IIT Madras starts a 4 year BS degree

Following significant student demand, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has announced that its Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Programming and Data Science will now provide a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications. Students can complete an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutions as part of the BS level, as per an announcement from IIT Madras.

Students who are presently enrolled in Class XII may also submit an application and be accepted into the programme. After successfully completing Class XII, accepted students will begin the program. Any stream of students may enrol. No age restriction applies.

All students who have completed English and math in Class X are eligible to apply. There is no geographic restriction because the classes are offered online.

Speaking about this program, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is happy to offer this well-designed, contemporary BS in Data Science and Applications degree, which provides access to IIT quality education in an inclusive manner to learners across the country."

"Data Science is one of the emerging topics. This is a highly employment-oriented program in a domain where the demand is high for skilled resources,” he said.

