IIT Madras Offers Financial Assistance To BTech Students From Economically Weaker Sections

In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has offered financial assistance to all BTech students whose parents' annual income falls in the 'Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh' bracket for two consecutive years (2022-23 & 2023-24). The alumni and CSR partners joined forces to provide the required funds.

Additionally, students with annual parental income below Rs 1 lakh are eligible for a full tuition fee waiver. SC/ST students enrolled in the M.A. program with parental income less than Rs 4.5 lakh receive concessions including free mess facilities, a monthly pocket allowance of Rs 250, exemption from tuition fees, and hostel seat rent.

Furthermore, 25 percent of M.A. program students with parental income less than Rs 4.5 lakh are granted Merit Scholarships. Students entering the M.Tech. program through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) receive Half-Time Teaching Assistantships (HTTA) at ₹12,400 per month.

Past Scholarship Records

In the academic year 2022-23, 490 students received a total of Rs. 3.26 crore as part of a scholarship program. For the ongoing financial year 2023-24, Rs. 3.30 crore has been allocated for 495 students. Each student is entitled to Rs. 66,667, which is distributed in two installments across the two semesters of the academic year.

Those enrolled in the M.Sc. program are granted ₹1,000 per month under the merit scholarship, along with exemptions from tuition fees. Full-time Ph.D. students in engineering receive Half-Time Teaching/Research Assistantships (HTRA) of ₹37,000 per month for the first two years and ₹42,000 per month for the following three years.

About The MCM Scholarship

The 'Merit-cum-Means' (MCM) Scholarship, along with a two-third tuition fee waiver provided by the Government of India for students falling into this category, encompasses the full tuition fees for eligible B.Tech./Dual Degree students from the EWS/GE/OBC categories.

Emphasizing the significance of this financial assistance, Prof. V. Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, said, “We are trying our best to provide as much financial support as possible to our students in need. We convey our immense thanks to the donors for making this happen.”

Additional Govt Scholarships

Additionally, NCERT, Central, and State governments offer scholarships to high-achieving students enrolled in the B.Tech. program at IIT Madras. The Tamil Nadu Scholarship, provided by the Directorate of Backward Class/ Directorate of Most Backward class, is also available.