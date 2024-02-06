FPJ Exclusive: IIT Madras Director Shreds Light On Sports Quota Admissions For UG Programs

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recently introduced a sports quota to admit students for its undergraduate programs.

The Institute plans to implement the ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA) starting from the academic year 2024-2025. This initiative will entail the allocation of two additional seats in each undergraduate program for Indian Nationals, with one seat specifically reserved for female students across 15 courses such as computer science, data science, data analytics, electrical engineering, and civil engineering.

The admission process through SEA will require a student to qualify for JEE (Advanced) but would not be through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal rather through a separate portal operated by IIT Madras i.e. ITMETROS.

Why Was Sports Quota Introduced?

"We believe that the sports analytics market is growing rapidly, and there is a pressing need for the integration of technology and sports. In the near future, access to technology will be crucial for athletes aspiring to become world champions," Prof. V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, exclusively told Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Elaborating his point further, he added, "Numerous staff and faculty members at IIT Madras have been focusing on sports-related issues, leading to the establishment of a Sports Center of Excellence in Sports Analytics. It is anticipated that successful startups will emerge within the next few years, with the potential for unicorn companies to emerge from IIT Madras within the next decade."

In terms of balancing academic and sports commitments, 40% of electives will be sports-related to make the lives of student-athletes more interesting.

IIT Madras And Sports

According to Prof. Kamakoti, IIT Madras has been actively participating in sports events over the years. He also shared his goal for IIT graduates to achieve Olympic medals. He said, "We secured over 20 medals in total at the IIT sports event. The students who participated in the sports are excelling in their academics."

Furthermore, to get admission under the Sports Excellence Act, general category students need a plus two mark of 75 percent, while reserved category students need 65 percent. The applicants need to have received a medal, passed JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, and be listed in any of the five ranked lists.

Eligibility Criteria For Admission Via SEA

Significantly, to be eligible for this program, applicants must have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-specific rank list in the JEE (Advanced) and must have earned at least one medal in a National/International-level sports competition within the last four years. Additionally, a separate 'Sports Rank List' (SRL) will be created based on candidates' scores in a specific range of sports, and seat allocation will be determined from this list.

About The Sports Complex

The upcoming sports complex will have equipment for over 13-14 sports, along with appointed coaches and international trainers. Prof. Kamakoti said, "This effort aims to merge sports and technology, similar to the marriage of medicine and technology in the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology."

According to the information from IIT Madras, the institute has not yet accepted any students based on their sporting achievements.