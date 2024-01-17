IIT Madras Students Protest Over Hostel Fees Resolved, Administration Addresses Student Concerns

On January 17, 2024, students from the Chintabar collective at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) brought attention to concerns related to hostel fees by staging a protest.

The students addressed a letter to Director V Kamakoti and Dean of Students, responding to emails from the Chairman of the Council of Wardens (CCW), threatening mess registration cancellations due to pending hostel fees.



Additionally, students received a mail from the mess allotment team, notifying them of a block on mess allotment from January 17 to February 15, 2024, due to uncleared hostel dues.

In response to these challenges, the administration assured resolution by allowing monthly payments for mess fees instead of the previously mandated advance payment. The Director also clarified the institute's stance on the new research credit courses, expressing a willingness to reconsider operational aspects based on input from scholars.



Chintabar students also told FPJ that the major demands of the students, including immediate mess allocation, an apology from CCW, permission to pay hostel fees in installments, and the revocation of new PhD/MS research credit courses, were addressed by the administration. Additional concerns about the quality of food and drinking water facilities in the hostel zone were also acknowledged.



As a result of these discussions, the administration assured students that mess allocation would be completed by the end of the day. Furthermore, CCW issued an apology letter to all students who received the initial communication. The administration committed to open house discussions on the raised issues and a Student Senate Council (SSC) meeting to hold individuals accountable for addressing concerns. The protest has now been concluded, marking a temporary resolution to the grievances raised by the students at IIT Madras.