Viral Video: Students Create Chaos On Meerut Highway; Pedestrians Disturbed | X

In a viral video from the Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a group of students created a ruckus on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH). The video of the same is surfacing on the social media sites. In the trending clip, the students could be seen wearing college uniforms while riding in and doing stunts by hanging out of the windows of the SUV.

The students blocked the highway, bursting the fireworks while playing loud music and dancing on the roads. The public were in total shock while the students were creating ruckus on the main road.

Multiple SUVs on the Highway

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the students are from Modipuram school in Meerut. As per the media reports, After the farewell party on Sunday, the students boarded a SUV and went out on the highway. During this process, the students' SUV was over-speeding. As per the video and reports, there were several vehicles all having Meerut registration RTO numbers. The students created ruckus for around 30 minutes. After the video surfaced, the police is investigating the matter and identifying of te students is on.

Pedestrians disturbed due to ruckus

Pedestrians got disturbed due to ruckus, stunts and fireworks on the highway. Traffic rules were blatantly flouted.