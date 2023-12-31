 Student Dances To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step At Traffic Signal, Video Goes Viral
Viral video of student dancing to Bollywood track 'Garmi' sparks safety concerns as she fearlessly grooves amidst traffic.

Updated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Student Dances To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step On Road Amid Heavy Traffic, Video Goes Viral

A recent social media sensation has been ignited by a video capturing a female student dancing energetically to the beats of Nora Fatehi's popular Bollywood track 'Garmi'. This video, currently making waves across various social media platforms, depicts a young girl showcasing her moves in the midst of a bustling street.

Uploaded on platform 'X' by DNB India, the footage exhibits a student casually discarding her bag on a busy road before breaking into a spontaneous dance routine, grooving to the catchy hook steps from the movie 'Street Dancer 3D'. What's striking is the juxtaposition of her uninhibited dance performance against the backdrop of ongoing vehicular traffic passing by.

This viral clip has stirred conversations and raised significant concerns about the safety and well-being of the student. As she fearlessly showcases her dance prowess amidst the flow of vehicles, it has sparked discussions regarding the potential risks and hazards associated with such behavior. The video's widespread circulation has prompted discussions about the importance of safety precautions and responsible conduct, especially in public spaces.

While the video has gained traction for its entertainment value, it also serves as a catalyst for discussions on the need for caution and mindfulness in public settings, highlighting the importance of prioritizing safety over impromptu expressions.

