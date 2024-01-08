IIT Madras And Deakin University Establish Joint Research Academy For SAARC And ASEAN Scholars

Chennai, 8th January 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Deakin University, Australia, have announced the establishment of the 'IIT Madras Deakin University Research Academy.'

This collaboration aims to foster graduate research scholars from SAARC and ASEAN countries, providing opportunities for joint supervision, meritorious scholarships, and participation in global research projects.

The announcement was made during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet at Chennai. Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General, Chennai, expressing support for this partnership, stated, "Knowledge, education, and research partnerships are a crucial pillar of the Australia-India relationship. Deakin and IIT Madras have a longstanding partnership, and we congratulate them on this significant next step."

Research scholars will focus on critical areas such as clean energy, critical technologies, sustainability, climate change, and healthcare technologies. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, highlighted the positive outcomes expected from this academy.

Prof. Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, stated, "With the launch of the IITM Deakin University Research Academy, we shall further strengthen the synergy already achieved between our institutions."

Building on a decade-long collaboration, the research academy offers a four-year joint PhD programme with 30 scholarships in 2024. It encourages an open innovation ecosystem, research network, and collaboration with industry partners in India and Australia.

Prof. Martin emphasised, "The academy will help leverage Deakin’s strengths of working with industry for optimum research and development in critical areas of smart and sustainable technologies."

The joint PhD programme aims to provide international doctoral training opportunities, enhancing knowledge sharing and collaboration. The launch event drew dignitaries, including the Hon Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, underscoring the significance of this global research initiative.

This collaboration signifies a substantial step towards global research excellence, showcasing the impact of international partnerships in shaping a shared future.